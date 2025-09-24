Walk With Your Dreams: Colourful new artwork to be unveiled outside Milton Keynes Station next month
The piece, which has been designed by British-Nigerian artist and designer Yinka Ilori MBE, is set to be unveiled outside Milton Keynes Station on October 2.
Commissioned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership and Milton Keynes City Council, Walk With Your Dreams will feature colours and patterns inspired by Nigerian textiles and the city itself.
The artwork, which has a budget of £100,000, will be unveiled during an event between 4.15pm and 7.30pm that will also feature live music and performances.
There will be performances from the African Diaspora Foundation Dance Group, musician and performer Sheniah Asiamah from My City, and a poem by Maureen Onwunali, poet in residence at the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival The Roundhouse.
The event will also feature live music from a DJ and a showcase by SLQY Collective, a community of artists, poets and musicians.
The artwork is complemented by a planting scheme with species selected for their beauty, biodiversity and sustainability.
Chair of the Milton Keynes Development Partnership Nicola Sawford said: “We’re proud to be making this substantial commitment in the city centre which will transform the experience of everyone who visits.
“The design gives Station Square the boost it needs to become a welcoming, vibrant and memorable space for residents, visitors and those discovering the city for the first time.”