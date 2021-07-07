Walking for water opens children’s eyes at Milton Keynes primary school

Pupils at a primary school have raised an impressive £5,480 to help provide clean water in third world countries.

High Ash CE School in Great Brickhill took part in the Global 6K for Water event organised by MK-based World Vision charity.

They were sponsored to walk or run 30 laps of the school field, and then boosted the fund with a cake sale in school.

Pupils ready for the off

Headteacher Sara Boyce said: “Our school vision is to let our light shine and challenge inequality in the world as the Good Samaritan did. Therefore, in taking part in this event, we have been raising awareness about the rights for all children to have access to clean water and education.

“It has been a real eye-opener to the children to cover 6km to understand how far youngsters their age in poorer countries walk each day just to get water. They also experienced how heavy that water is to carry.”

The High Ash children were supervised by school staff and took part in the walk in the safety of their school grounds. In the developing world, the journey for water is often dangerous and there is no adult supervision. Youngsters as young as four are forced to get up early and carry buckets of water so heavy they rub the hair off their heads. If they get home in time for school, they are often too exhausted to concentrate in class.

So what did the High Ash children think of the challenge? Angelina said: "It was really tiring but at the end I felt really joyful, it was like a marathon but I knew it would help other children around the world get clean water so that is what kept me going."

Pupils walked or ran around the school field

Phoebe said: "I ran the 6K knowing that I was giving poorer children access to water. Every step was helping that little bit more, it was a small step for me but could have had a big impact on their life."

Finley said: "I felt good about myself because every step that I took I knew I would be helping someone that doesn't have the luxury we have of access to clean water nearby."

Edward said: "Every step that I took made me more grateful for having clean water."

Lorelei said: "This isn’t a walk for water, it’s more like a walk for the futures of children."

The youngsters had a taste of carrying water

Mark Sheard, CEO of World Vision UK, said: “We are grateful to the staff and pupils at High Ash CE Primary School for joining in our Global 6K for Water. By taking part, they have gained an insight into what life is like for children in poorer countries. And they have raised funds that will help us bring clean water to people in those countries, as well as ensuring more children have access to education.”

The Global 6K for Water is an annual event set up by World Vision. Schools, community groups and churches can take part all year round. Participants can walk, cycle, scoot, jog or come up with their own, unusual way of covering 6km (3.7 miles) Find more details and sign up here.

Schools, churches and other organisations can take part all-year-round, but it is hoped that special Global 6K for Water events will be taking place across the UK during World Water Week (23 – 27 August).

World Vision, the world’s largest non-governmental provider of clean water, is providing one new person every 10 seconds, and three more schools every day, with clean water.