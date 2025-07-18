A walking tour, a sound installation and henna workshops are among this weekend’s events as part of the Milton Keynes Fringe Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fringe Festival is running through to July 27 in the city, and is set to feature a range of exhibitions, performances, music and installations.

Organisers are promising a range of alternative, exciting and cultural experiences for audiences, with the theme running through the event an exploration of collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday July 19 artist Robin Clements is leading a walking tour of the Fringe Festival site between 2pm and 4pm.

A walking tour and sound and art installations among this weekend's activities as part of the Milton Keynes Fringe Festival

A handful of tickets are still available for the walking tour, which begins at the Old Bus Station near to Campbell Park.

The tour will take participants through all the festival locations and allow visitors to engage in some interactive elements of the festival.

An audio visual installation entitled Braiding the Fragments by Heather Britton is taking place in the Events Space at Milton Keynes Gallery between July 19 and 20 from midday until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the day a sound installation entitled Clairaudience by Caroline Devine is taking place at Grafton Park between 4pm and 8pm.

On July 20 a community picnic is being held in Campbell Park between 4pm and 6pm as part of the festival.

Campbell Park has been chosen as the venue because artist Richard Harrison’s Show Them Where To Go sculptures, a series of five birdhouse sculptures, have been installed there.

Two henna workshops, which are now sold out, are scheduled on July 19 and 20, with Nuzhat Fatima leading the workshops at Milton Keynes Open Market, which explore the cultural significance of different henna designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the henna workshops are now sold out, an exhibition entitled Henna Homecoming: Stories in Stain is taking place at the Open Market from July 19 to 26.

The Milton Keynes Fringe Festival continues through to July 27 and will run alongside the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.