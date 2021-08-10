Walton High school celebrates 'outstanding' A Level results in Milton Keynes today

Walton High school is celebrating its students' outstanding A Level and vocational course results today.

Exceptionally strong performance was shown in Spanish, Creative Media, Business, Performing Arts, Religious Studies, Maths, Law, Sport, English Literature and Economics.

"These results maintains Walton High’s position as the leading Post 16 provider in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area, said a spokesman for the school.

Happy faces at Walton High

The spokesman added: "Over their very challenging two years of study, students have worked exceptionally hard on their chosen pathways and have shown tremendous aptitude, creativity and character. They have demonstrated resilience and maturity in very uncertain and ever-changing times.

We are extremely impressed with how they acquitted themselves throughout their time with us and we could not be prouder of their personal growth and achievements in and out of the classroom. The progress of our students is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our teachers and support staff. They are a credit to Walton High."

Many students will now be taking up offers at the country’s most prestigious universities to study a range of highly sought after courses.

Vivek Bilous’ A* A* A* grades will see him attend Cambridge University to read Law. Simona Dubs’ A* A* A will take her to Durham University to study Physics and Astronomy. Yaw Agyapong’s A*A*A results see him going to the University of Warwick to pursue Economics; joining him there will be Sofia Lisk whose A* A* A* grades will take her to study History and Politics.

Happy faces at Walton High

Walton High will also be well represented at The University of Manchester with Adam Buchan’s A* A* A* grades taking him to study Medicine and Anish Shah (A A A) will read Politics, Philosophy and Economics. Achieving A* A* B will take Cerys Dolan to the London School of Economics and Political Science to study Sociology.

Lisa Melo Konrad, having achieved A* A* A, will attend the University of East Anglia to read English Literature with Creative Writing and Daniel Rowland’s A* A* A B will take him to the University of Loughborough to study Automotive Engineering (with a work placement year).

Students who pursued an Applied General or Technical pathway are also celebrating great success with Monika Bartoszak achieving four Distinction Star grades and going on to study Computer Science for Games at Sheffield Hallam University.

Sport students also saw wonderful achievement with Cosimo Pellegrino’s Dist*Dist*Dist taking him to Durham University to study Sport and Exercise Science while Samuel Gray’s Dist*Dist*Dist* will take him to The Univeristy

Happy with the results

of Winchester to study Sport and Exercise Psychology.

Applied Science students are pursuing diverse pathways with Amna Khan-Bangash’s Dist*Dist*Dist* securing her place at the Univeristy of Plymouth to study Optometry and Olivia Davis’ Dist*Dist*Dist taking her to University Centre Bishop Burton to pursue Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation.

Jevgenijs Vlasenko’s Dist*Dist*Dist will see him go on to read Business and Management at the Royal Holloway London while Jessica Matos Fortes (Dist*Dist*Dist) will study Business and Management at Bournemouth University. Choosing to remain in the Education sector, Lillian Clarke’s Dist*Dist Dist see her study Primary Education at the University of Cumbria.

In addition, a number of students have won prestigious apprenticeships and employment

Another success stories at Walton High

opportunities; Ben Harvey (B C D) will join the RAF and undertake his pilot training. Millie Fegan (Dist*Dist*Dist*) will join Premier Sports as a Sports Coach where she will complete her coaching qualifications. Hafsa Khair (Dist Dist M) has also earned an esteemed position at the Queensway Dental Practice where she will complete her Level 3 Dentistry certificate. Lastly, Charlie Hinson (BBDD) will remain in the MKET family by taking a Science Lab Technician post at our Brooklands Campus.