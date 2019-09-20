Want to create your own box of Quality Street chocolates? Here's your chance in Milton Keynes

John Lewis in Milton Keynes are set to launch a Quality Street pop-up shop where customers can create bespoke tins of the much-loved sweets.

This Christmas, for the first time ever, John Lewis & Partners will make Christmas dreams come true for Quality Street fans, by also offering customers the unique chance to fill a tin with any single, favourite sweet from the full selection of 13 varieties, ensuring that none are left at the bottom of a tin.

Customers will also be able to personalise their tin by replacing the word ‘Quality’ with their name or street e.g. Mary Street or Smith Street, as John Lewis extends its Quality Street tin etching service to Milton Keynes.

John Lewis & Partners has also announced that this Christmas it’s adding a new, exclusive Quality Street sweet to the much loved 12 traditional sweets it will sell in the Milton Keynes shop.

Rachel Costello, Partner & Gift Food buyer at John Lewis, said: “Last year our customers response to the personalised Quality Street tins was overwhelming.

"This year we have gone even bigger with an exclusive sweet, only sold in our shops, and for the first time ever, customers can choose to ‘pick and don’t mix’, ensuring there are no chocolates left languishing at the bottom of a tin.

"I hope our customers in Milton Keynes will enjoy making personalised tins filled with their own favourites.”