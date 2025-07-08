Wanted: Milton Keynes cooks to take part in MasterChef tv show

Could you take part in MasterChef Amateurs?

A casting call has gone out to cooks all over Milton Keynes who fancy appearing on MasterChef.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shine TV, the producers of the highly popular BBC One programme, is looking for passionate home cooks from all backgrounds in MK to take part in the 22nd series of the show.

A spokesperson said: “Cooking on the telly looks easy when you’re watching MasterChef from home, but would you ever give it a go yourself? If you live and breathe food and think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef Champion... then why not apply to be a contestant?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you’ve been cooking for years or you’re sat on the sofa thinking ‘I could do that’, then now is your chance.”

Applications should be made on the MasterChef TV website here.

The spokesperson said: “For over 20 years we have been uncovering Britain’s best food talents, putting them through their paces in a series of extraordinary cooking challenges. Cooking doesn’t get tougher than this!”