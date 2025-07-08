Wanted: Milton Keynes cooks to take part in MasterChef tv show

By Sally Murrer
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Could you take part in MasterChef Amateurs?placeholder image
Could you take part in MasterChef Amateurs?
A casting call has gone out to cooks all over Milton Keynes who fancy appearing on MasterChef.

Shine TV, the producers of the highly popular BBC One programme, is looking for passionate home cooks from all backgrounds in MK to take part in the 22nd series of the show.

A spokesperson said: “Cooking on the telly looks easy when you’re watching MasterChef from home, but would you ever give it a go yourself? If you live and breathe food and think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef Champion... then why not apply to be a contestant?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whether you’ve been cooking for years or you’re sat on the sofa thinking ‘I could do that’, then now is your chance.”

Applications should be made on the MasterChef TV website here.

The spokesperson said: “For over 20 years we have been uncovering Britain’s best food talents, putting them through their paces in a series of extraordinary cooking challenges. Cooking doesn’t get tougher than this!”

Related topics:Milton KeynesCookingBBC OneBritain
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice