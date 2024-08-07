Wanted: Milton Keynes house hunters to take part in Channel 4's Location Location show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The casting team behind the popular Location Location television show has put out an appeal for house hunters in Milton Keynes.

The Channel 4 property series follows experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer as they try to find the perfect home for house hunters who are struggling and need a little extra help.

Casting Researcher Maddi said: “We are casting for the new series, and we are interested in hearing from chain free house hunters in all corners of Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

"Applications are now open and we're looking to spread the word to the community to encourage the house hunters of Milton Keynes to apply and get the help they need.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are looking for people from Milton Keynes to take part in the Location Location tv show

“Filming this September, we are looking for individuals, families and couples who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to buy their dream home. Whether applicants are first-time buyers; looking for their next dream home; downsizing or relocating- whatever the reason they're moving, we'd love to hear from them.”

Whatever your "property puzzle", the friendly duo will be on hand to help you pick your dream home in the location of your choice, said Maddi.

As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, the team strongly encourages candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply. But you must be a chain-free buyer.

House hunters can apply by completing the application form online here. Your application will be received by a member of IWC Media and they will contact you directly if they wish to take your it any further.