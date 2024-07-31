Warehouse sells for millions of pounds on industrial estate in Milton Keynes
In a deal brokered by commercial property consultant Kirkby Diamond, Automotive Pumps Holdings has acquired the 55,000 sq ft warehouse – in Bramley Road, oppisite Asda in Bletchley.
The freehold property is known as MK:55 and was previously occupied by Sass & Belle, an international gifts retailer Sass & Belle, and was marketed for offers over £5m.
It occupies a 2.5-acre site and has a gated yard, large warehouse area and offices as well as parking for more than 30 cars.
Eamon Kennedy, executive partner and head of industrial and logistics at Kirkby Diamond, told Insider business news magazine: "It says a lot about Kirkby Diamond and our industrial team that, having sold the property back in 2022, we were then approached by another client with a view to acquiring MK:55 on their behalf. That’s something that we are rightly proud of.
"On this occasion, we acted on behalf of the Milton Keynes-based engineering company who called upon our advice to acquire the warehouse premises from their two existing bases in Milton Keynes.
"We are pleased to say that we are currently advising the purchaser of MK:55 on the disposal of their existing premises which will hopefully be brought to the market shortly."
Paul Quy, industrial agency partner and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond's Milton Keynes office, said: "Opportunities to acquire freehold industrial space as good as this are few and far between so we were delighted to be able to secure MK:55 on behalf of our client”.