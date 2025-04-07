Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warehouse unit based at the headquarters of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team has been sold to a Milton Keynes business.

Tilbrook 36, a unit measuring 36,000 square feet, located on Sherbourne Drive, has been sold to a company that operates in the technology business.

The company that has bought the unit, for just under the asking price of £6 million, has not been named, but requires more space as its business is expanding.

The warehouse consists of two bays, with offices over the first and ground floors, and fronts on to the A4146 Bletcham Way.

Tilbrook 36, part of Red Bull Racing's headquarters in Milton Keynes, is one of four warehouse units sold by Kirkby Diamond

It is one of four warehouse units across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire that has been sold by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond.

The second unit sold by Kirkby Diamond in Milton Keynes is Staubli House at Presley Way, which has been acquired by a local investor.

The unit, measuring 11,705 square feet, became available after engineering solutions company Staubli UK relocated.

Other deals completed by Kirkby Diamond include the sale of a 35,000 square feet industrial and warehouse unit at St Neots in Cambridgeshire, for just under its asking price of £3 million.

This unit has been acquired by One Insurance Limited, and will be used as a vehicle accident repair centre.

Eamon Kennedy, senior partner and head of industrial and logistics at Kirkby Diamond said: “It really has been a fantastic start to the year, with the completion of four sales with a total value in excess of £12 million.

“The signs are really encouraging for the rest of 2025 with businesses still very keen to invest in industrial and warehouse properties.”

