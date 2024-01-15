Warm spaces to be made available to help people in Milton Keynes as temperatures drop

Sessions will provide hot drinks and snacks, food bags, and the opportunity to socialise with others

With temperatures set to plummet Places for People are partnering with MK Melting Pot to hold Wellbeing Warm Hubs for the community this winter.

The sessions will provide a warm space where people can get hot drinks and snacks, £2 food bags, and the opportunity to socialise with others.

The sessions are free of charge and everyone is welcome.

The initiative comes as part of Places for People’s national support of over 25 warm spaces across the UK providing safe and warm spaces for people in social isolation and those suffering from fuel poverty.

A warm space can be provided in any community building offering a confidential, warm, and friendly environment for people to socialise over refreshments and take part in activities.

The MK Melting Pot in Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, is open to all and will be hosting a weekly wellbeing session from 10am-1pm every Friday.

Marcus Hulme, Director of Places Impact at Places for People, said: “As the cost-of-living continues to rise we know that many people are struggling with their energy bills and other general household bills. We are committed to finding ways to help and support our communities through these difficult times, and are proud to be supporting spaces for people to go where they can not only feel safe and warm but also where they can socialise and be part of a

community.”

“For the second year in a row, Places for People has chosen to support warm spaces within their communities to offer a space for people in social isolation and those suffering from fuel poverty over the winter months. The impact that cost-of-living crisis is having continues to show and demand for these types of spaces is growing, with support from their Social Impact fund, Places for People are investing £5 million in activities to support customers and communities including warm spaces to address the cost-of-living crisis.”

MK Melting Pot aims to reduce hunger and empower young people and families to overcome hardship.