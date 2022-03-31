Warning issued about dodgy Wonka chocolate bars circulating in Milton Keynes

The fake bars are being sold in shops and online throughout the UK and may be unsafe for people who have allergies.

Trading Standards officers at Milton Keynes Council said today: “We’re aware of the issue and are asking people to follow the advice from the Food Standards Agency not to buy the counterfeit Wonka bars.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said it is possible the chocolate is being made, or repackaged by unregistered businesses “contravening food hygiene, labelling and traceability laws”.

A spokesman for the agency said: “Some counterfeit Wonka Bars removed from sale have been found to contain allergens which weren’t listed on the label, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.”

The warning comes after a sharp increase in reports of the counterfeit chocolate bars on sale throughout the UK over the past year.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: “With Easter less than a month away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance.

“There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making or repackaging them.

Check the labelling to see if a Wonka bar is genuine

“If you have bought these knock-off bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family.”

Genuine Wonka bars feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label. Any bar that that does not is likely to be a counterfeit product and there is no way of knowing that it is safe to eat, says the FSA.

Any members of the public who have bought or spotted counterfeit Wonka Bars on shelves in local shops or online are advised to raise the issue with the retailer and report the matter to their local trading standards department so that appropriate action can be taken.