Warning over bogus pest control officers operating in Milton Keynes area

People in Milton Keynes are being warned to be on guard after bogus pest control officers demanded cash from unsuspecting customers.

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) is urging people to check the credentials of anyone claiming to be a pest professional using its online ‘check a pest controller’ tool, after fake operatives demanded cash without doing any work.

BPCA also warned that shoddy work carried out by unqualified traders could result in businesses being open to prosecution, while householders could see infestations grow due to incorrect treatments.

The Association’s online ‘find a pest controller’ tool directs users to BPCA members in their area, offering a free online portal to accredited pest management professionals.

Dee Ward-Thompson, Hhead of technical at BPCA, said: “A pest infestation in your home or business can be very distressing, not to mention posing risks to businesses that are subject to regulation, such as food premises.

“It’s essential that infestation issues are dealt with quickly, safely and effectively by a pest management professional such as a BPCA member, who will have the appropriate skills, knowledge and training as well as access to products not available to the public.”

To make sure you’re dealing with a professional, ask:

> Are you part of an industry body, such as the British Pest Control Association?

> Do you carry an ID, such as a BPCA Registered card?

> Are all your technicians qualified to carry out the work?

> Does your company carry the correct insurance?

> What paperwork will you leave me with?

> How do I stop the pest problem from happening again?

If a ‘pest controller’ is unable to answer these questions or provide the required paperwork, don’t allow them to do any ‘work’ in your home or business and ask them to leave.

Do not give money to someone you don’t trust and, if in doubt, seek advice from the police, a colleague or a family member. Do not put yourself or others at risk if the situation escalates.

Dee added: “A BPCA member will take an Integrated Pest Management approach, which combines the use of several tools and techniques to deal with an infestation for good.

“Poor work by fake pest controllers can result in making an infestation worse, while incorrect use of chemicals such as pesticides can cause harm to wildlife, domestic pets and people.

“It’s really important that people make sure their homes and businesses are protected.

“The best way to ensure a safe solution is to choose a qualified pest management professional such as a member of BPCA.”

One way to do due diligence quickly is to find a pest controller through the BPCA’s online tool bpca.org.uk/find or check your existing contractor is a member by checking the website BPCA members are experienced professionals with access to a range of specialist products not available to the public.