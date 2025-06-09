Warnings of heavy traffic on A5 during music festival

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy traffic on the A5, particularly around Milton Keynes Bowl, over the weekend of June 21 and 22 when a music festival takes place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bludfest is a music, arts and lifestyle festival founded by the musician Yungblud, who describes himself as an industry disruptor and changemaker.

The warning for heavy traffic covers the A5 between 9am on June 21 and 11pm on June 22, while layby closures will be in place on the A5 in both directions between 5am on June 21 and 11.30pm on June 22 between the Redmoor and Portway roundabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further four sets of roadworks continue or begin on the A5 through the city this month.

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy traffic on the A5 over the weekend of June 21 and 22 during the Bludfest music festival

The first is the continuation of long-running works, now scheduled through to June 28, and expected to cause delays of up to half an hour, in both directions, nightly from 8pm to 6am.

Carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes will be in place between the Watling Street Roundabout and the A4146 junction, because of construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways.

The second long-running works, expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes, take place nightly from midnight to 6am through to August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closures will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill.

Delays of up to half an hour are expected on the A5 overnight in both directions between 8pm and 6am from June 9 to 20.

Lane closures plus entry and exit slip lane closures will be in place between Caldecotte Interchange and Old Stratford Roundabout for inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways, with diversion routes also in force.

Work is also taking place on the A5 nightly from 8pm to 6am between June 16 and 21 in both directions between the Stony Stratford and Redmoor Roundabouts, for works on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two sets of roadworks have also been announced on the M1 with the first ongoing overnight from 10pm to 5am nightly through until September 1.

Delays of around half an hour are expected southbound at the junction 14 exit slip road, with a lane closure in place to allow developer works to take place on behalf of GTM and Lain O’Rourke.

Finally, overnight lane closures will be in place on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 from 10pm on June 17 until 5am the following morning for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.