Was this the biggest and best Jubilee street party in Milton Keynes?

Families in Arundel Grove in Bletchley formed an official ‘street committee’, with its own WhatsApp group to share ideas.

Each household gave £15 towards a Jubilee fund and this paid for bunting, Union Jack bowler hats, flags, balloons and the hire of 20 giant trestle tables.

There was enough cash left over to pay for live entertainment, in the form of three music acts and two solo artists.

Arundel Grove street party

Residents arranged with the council to have the street closed for the day and a huge Jubilee banner was donated by local Yowzer signwriting company owner Steve Radford to announce the event.

They even made a special sweet shop for the children and arranged for a ice cream van to attend.

Each household cooked contribution to the food for the big day – including some incredible Jubilee cakes.

Resident Scott Maynard ﻿said: “We had an amazing spread. Everyone worked really hard and contributed with ideas for our party.

Tables stretched down the street

"We are all were looking forward to it, with fingers crossed for good weather. It was day to remember for the whole community.”

The street had gone to town with a VE day party a couple of years ago and was determined to top this with a bumper Jubilee effort.

An entertainment programme was organised throughout the day, with 70s and 80s rock band Lyin Toads as the star attraction. Other artists were Tony Goff and the Broken Colours and up and coming young MK musician Jack Graves.

For the children, there were stocks and sponges, built by resident Daniel, who is a carpenter, as well as face painting by Donna, beat the goalie, and even some jubilee stilts.

There was a splendid cake

On a serious note, the residents decided to raise money for Willen Hospice on the day and passed around collection buckets.

Finally, there was a surprise for the street in the form of a special guest who turned up to open the event. Leah Williamson, who currently plays for Arsenal of the FA WSL and captains the England national team. was delighted to do the honours.

“It was simply amazing day for everyone,” said Scott.