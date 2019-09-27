Watch: 13 world famous stars and bands who played the Milton Keynes Bowl in the 1990s

Milton Keynes Bowl - now known as The National Bowl - has played host to some amazing concerts down the years, here we take a look back at the 1990s.

The entertainment venue was a former clay-pit used for brick-making. But it was filled in and raised to form an amphitheatre using sub-soil excavated by the many new developments in the area. With a capacity of 65,000 the open-air arena is a prime destination for top artists.

The venue opened in 1979 with gigs by Desmond Dekker and Geno Washington. By the 1990s some of the world's most popular acts were appearing in MK. Here we take a look back at some of the names to grace the Milton Keynes stage in the 1990s from David Bowie to Bon Jovi, Guns n Roses, Metallica and REM.