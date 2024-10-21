Watch as human skeleton is found at popular Milton Keynes tourist spot

The skeleton was dug up in the grounds of Bradwell Abbey in Milton Keynes

Today, on International Day of Archaeology, a video of experts digging up a human skeleton from a city tourist spot has been published online.

The intact skeleton is thought to be female and had been buried undetected for hundreds of years in the grounds of MK’s historic Bradwell Abbey.

It was discovered by archeologists in 2020 and excavated with “the utmost care”. You can watch the process on YouTube here.

The skeleton is thought to be a female and analysis of the bones shows she was probably in her mid twenties when she died.

One of her legs shows a bone injury, possibly a fracture, that was never repaired and caused the leg to be slightly bent.

The body thought to have been buried there in Medieval times, more than 500 years ago. But the bones are still in extremely good condition, probably due to the state of the soil and drainage.

The City Discovery Centre, which runs Bradwell Abbey, says the circumstances and context of the burial remain as yet a mystery. But they are currently applying for more funding to pay for experts to scrutinise the find and hopefully discover more information.

Bradwell Abbey is the site and remains of a medieval Benedictine Priory and is a Scheduled Ancient Monument.. Nationally it is significant because it contains the greater part of the medieval precinct of a priory, including a dedicated pilgrimage chapel with stunning contemporary wall paintings.

Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre works in collaboration with MK Council to manage and maintain the Bradwell Abbey site for the benefit of the community.

They offer educational programmes to support all levels of learning in urban and heritage studies, as well as the heritage of Milton Keynes.

The skeleton was found on the north side of the Chapel and is thought to have been there since the 14th century.

The Bradwell Abbey Priory was established around 1154. It grew during the Middle Ages but declined during the Black Death when its Prior died.

The Priory closed in 1524 and the monastery site and its meagre revenues were granted to Cardinal Wolsey. All that remains today is the small chapel and a farmhouse that is now a centre for cultural activities.