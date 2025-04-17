Watch as Milton Keynes man with autism and learning disability who was 'written off' by doctors as a child wins Golden Buzzer fame on Britain's Got Talent

Talented Dale Owen with his guitar

A young man who couldn’t speak until he was seven years old has won Golden Buzzer fame with his band on Britain’s Got Talent.

Dale Owen is member of the rock band Electric Umbrella, which was formed to empower learning disabled people, of all abilities.

Their performance on BGT impressed judge Simon Cowell so much that he pressed his Golden Buzzer after hearing their song ‘Acceptance’. You can listen to their show-stopping performance here.

Dale had first won the hearts of the audience by giving a cheery wave and saying “Hello Simon! Hello everyone!”

But when he was born 27 years ago, doctors gave his family little hope for the future due to the extent of his learning disability.

Diagnosed with autism and global developmental delay before the age of two, his parents were told that he would not contribute to the world around him. Dale could not speak and was non-verbal until he was seven years old.

He attended a specialist school, where his mother, Yvette, searched for ways to help him connect with the world. Then, an unexpected breakthrough happened. His grandmother noticed that Dale could play TV theme tunes and adverts by ear. At first, the family thought she was exaggerating - until his music teacher confirmed it. Dale had an extraordinary gift.

But finding the right opportunities after school was another challenge. Dale joined a music group that failed to see his potential, reducing him to shaking maracas in a circle.

When he discovered Electric Umbrella, his life changed. “From day one, he found his tribe - a place where he was accepted, encouraged, and celebrated,” said Yvette.

Through Electric Umbrella’s Pushing Boundaries workshop, Dale’s confidence soared as a guitarist.. He performed in front of audiences, won talent competitions on cruise ships, and even became an education ambassador, teaching school children about inclusivity. He found his voice - both through music and as a radio host on Radio Dacorum, a local community station.

Mike Wilkinson, Music Practitioner at Electric Umbrella, has seen Dale’s transformation firsthand. “He’s gone from a quiet young man to a powerhouse performer. Music is his world, and Electric Umbrella gave him the platform to shine,” he said.

For Yvette, Electric Umbrella is more than just a music group - it’s a lifeline.

She said: “We’ve spent years fighting a system that underestimates people like Dale. Society needs to stop putting limits on what people with disabilities can achieve.”

He also found his voice as a radio host on Radio Dacorum, a local community station

Electric Umbrella was founded in 2012 by Tom Billington, a professional musician, and Mel Boda, an Artist and Art Therapist. It began with one simple but powerful idea: that learning disabled people deserve vibrant, meaningful, and creative lives filled with purpose, connection, and joy.

.