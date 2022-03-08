Watch as musical theatre show written by Milton Keynes man is developed for the stage

A music teacher has invited the people of MK to join him as he debuts his new musical theatre show.

Christopher Edwards, who runs a music school in Newport Pagnell, wrote and composed 'A World Divided' 10 years ago but during lockdown began the process of trying to make it happen on the professional stage.

He spent months finalising the script and score and building a team of performers before signing a production deal last Autumn with producer Stephen Bowcott. The pair then formed Skyboat Productions.

Christopher Edwards wrote and composed A World Divided

They plan to premiere the show at Milton Keynes Theatre in April next year, followed by a tour around the UK. Christopher has already recruited the full cast and is busy recording the soundtrack in readiness.

The show tells the story of a post apocalyptic word, divided by separate tribes, where one young heroine embarks upon a perilous journey to stop war from once again destroying what is left of humanity. It has a 12+ advisory rating.

Multi-instrumentalist Christopher, whose music school is called the Instrument Factory, is hoping to engage the community in Milton Keynes to follow the progress of his musical on its Facebook page and witness it coming to life on social media.