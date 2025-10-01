Watch as remarkable twin girls from Milton Keynes move audiences to tears with their TEDx talk on disability

Two identical 11-year-old twins girls have taken to TEDx to deliver an incredible talk about disability and inclusiveness.

Amaira and Eva Deotale took it in turns to speak for more than seven minutes on the subject of ‘Rethinking Disability’, describing how their father Prajakt has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a rare muscle-wasting condition.

Their YouTube video, representing TEDxMilton Keynes Youth, has already been watched by hundreds of people and moved many to tears.

The twins, who have just moved to secondary school from Priory Rise primary on Tattenhoe, are co-founders of the ‘Being Purple’ campaign to promote a more inclusive world for disabled people.

They have been working since the age of seven to challenge societal biases and promote empathy. Already they've written two children’s books, created a school magazine, and speak up for empathy and equality wherever they go.

Their powerful work has earned them awards from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister’s Points of Light, and the Milton Keynes mayor.

Through their story, they demonstrate how shifting our perceptions and breaking down barriers around disability can open up a future of boundless possibilities not just for their family, but for everyone.

Speaking of their father, the twins said: "As he started losing mobility, he started using a wheelchair. But what he didn’t lose was his spark, his humour, his ability to work and his love for us,

The Deotale twins wowed audience with their TEDx talk

"So why do some people see disability as something negative, as something sad? The answer is barriers. Not always physical ones but barriers in our heads.”

The pair described embarrassing scenarios where their father’s disability was not recognised or where strangers dealt with it clumsily.

"We’ve seen them. We’ve felt the pain. These moments make you want to shout ‘Do you know what someone is going through?’ Because most people just don’t,” they said,

They described their father as not just someone who’s had had to deal will people’s misconceptions but a man who has thrived “against all odds” as a family man and a worker.

"He hasn’t let his disability stop him and today he works for one of the largest technology companies. He uses AI, assisted tech and an unstoppable mindset,” they said.

"Disabilty does not mean defeat. It means determination.”

The twins broke down the myths that people with disabilities cannot be important or financially independent.

“People with disabilities have changed history, led nations and inspired millions,” they declared.

They added: "You know what’s strange? We’ve learned about English, maths, geography, yet we’ve barely ever learned about disabilities in school. And yet 1.3 billion people, 16 per cent of the global population, experience some form of disability.

"If we don’t talk about it and learn about it, how can we understand it? How can we make the world more inclusive if we don’t know what needs to change?”

They urged people to act if they see injustice towards a disabled person, saying “speak up, don’t ’judge.”

And they concluded: “We believe in a future that’s accessible for everyone... We’re not asking for sympathy; we’re asking for possibility,”

You can watch their talk here