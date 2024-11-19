Watch Chase and Status live in Milton Keynes tonight as the duo release exclusive video footage
The electronic duo performed to packed audiences in August, supported by acts including Hedex, Bou, Sammy Virji and Sherelle.
Tens of thousands of people attended and agreed it was a perfect show.
Now Chase & Status are released a special video on their social media pages so fans can relive the perf\ormance.
They said: "We’ve had a lot of requests of this one...Who’s ready to re-live Mk Bowl?”
The video, called ‘Chase & Status | Live From Milton Keynes Bowl (2024)’ will go live on YouTube at 7pm tonight (Tuesday) and you can access it here.
Meanwhile, fans are begging the duo to return to MK next summer.
"Please come back next summer, it was so so so good,” said one, while another summed up the show as “an unforgettable night.”