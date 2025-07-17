Kaiser, 20, used 1,803 bricks to build his version of the iconic leisure landmark in Central Milton Keynes – and he then submitted it to the official LEGO Ideas page, where other enthusiasts can vote for it to become an official product.

If the Xscape design gathers 10,000 votes it stands a chance of being officially adopted by LEGO.

Kaiser said: “My LEGO idea of Milton Keynes Xscape has just been approved and is gaining supporters. I believe an adaptation of this set would be intriguing for a LEGO architect enthusiast as well as for the citizens in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area of South-East England.

"If you like the build please vote!”

He said his aim was to represent the culture of Milton Keynes through one of the most iconic landmarks in the city.

"It was extremely fun finding out about the history of where Milton Keynes came to be and how it’s now integrated into the city. It’s been terrifically fun making this project.”

Milton Keynes Xscape opened its doors in the year 2000, developed by company X-Leisure and designed by the FaulknerBrowns architecture firm.

Kaiser, who is studying history at university, has published a walkthrough video of the design process, which you can watch on this article.

He even designed it so the roof and first floor can be removed to reveal the floor plan of the Xscape, with its various shops and restaurants.

Watch the walkthrough and scroll through images of how the build looks in our gallery.

