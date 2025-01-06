Watch dramatic video of bizarre 'UFO' pulsating over Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Milton Keynes man has captured on film a strange object that he’s convinced was a ‘snooping’ UFO in the night skies.

Now Rudy Barrow is keen to know whether anyone else in the city spotted the object, which hovered above his Greenleys home on Thursday last week (January 2).

He was drawing his bedroom curtains in the early evening when he spotted a large glowing light in the otherwise starless sky.

"My wife thought it must be a planet, but it didn’t look like one at all. So I got out my camcorder and zoomed in to get a better look,” he said.

The pulsating object changed shape then glided across the sky

What Rudy saw surprising him so much that his hands started shaking.

"It was like nothing I’d ever seen before. It appeared like an orb but the top and bottom were a pointed shape. And as I looked at it, the sides changed shape and became pointed too.

"A greenish light was surrounding it, like an aura, and then a beam of soft light, almost like a torch, projecting upwards into the sky. It wasn’t moving from its position but I could clearly see it pulsating as it hovered there.”

Rudy, who is a professional actor, director and producer, knew it wasn’t a drone or a plane as there were no red of green lights. But as he studied the object, it started gliding towards him, getting closer and closer.

"That was when I started shaking!” he said. "It was quite scary – almost as though something knew I was watching and was watching me...”

As the object got closer, he was able to make out two black dots inside it, and both appeared to be moving.

The video , which Rudy has posted on his YouTube channel, was taken at 5.18pm but the object remained over Greenleys the next few hours. He has not seen it since.

"Afterwards I mentioned it to a few people since and some think it must have been a space station - but it really looked nothing like one. Why was it pulsating and changing shape? And what were the black dots inside?” he said,

“I’d just be really interested to know if other people saw it too. Please tell me if you did.“