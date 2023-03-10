Rumours are 'Defying Gravity' as the film set for Wicked is reportedly being constructed in Buckinghamshire.

Drone footage from YouTuber DJ AUDITS shows tall thatched houses being erected on land in Ivinghoe, with the mystery cottages said to resemble the town of 'Rush Margins' where main character Elphaba grew up. According to entertaiment media, the movie – an adaptation of the hit musical – is due to be released in 2024 and is being produced by Universal Pictures.

A source told us: "They have built a village with straw huts up by Ivinghoe Turf. If you drive over the humpback bridge towards Leighton Buzzard you can see the film set."

Drone footage of the rumoured film site in Ivinghoe. Image: DJ AUDITS.

Meanwhile, the lighting and rigging crew are reported to have been drinking in village pub, the Rose and Crown, and the YouTube footage also reveals a planning notice submitted to Buckinghamshire Council by Western Sky Limited.

The notice details an application for a "temporary change of use of land for film-making with associated film unit base and car parking" at Vicarage Farm, Horton Road.

The covering letter for the application states: "...the production company are actively exploring the option of including work experience opportunities on the production for students of media and film at Tring School."

It adds: "Furthermore, the production company will make contact with the local colleges and schools that offer film and media courses and offer guided tours on the site during filming days. The production company will also offer to attend these local colleges and schools to give educational seminars and workshops on film-making, using the production at Vicarage Farm as an example."

A map of the site submitted to the council as part of Western Sky Ltd's planning application

The drone footage shows what appears to be a huge film set being constructed on the farmland.

Describing the set during the footage, DJ AUDITS states: "They are lacing that [a cottage] with some sort of straw, a big straw spire there, which will look the same as these ones here… wooden houses, all with scaffold around. And what might that be there [more scaffolding]? Looks like it might be a back drop of some sort..."