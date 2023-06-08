Watch incredible video footage of ghostly goings-on inside haunted shop in Milton Keynes town

A 17th century shop in Newport Pagnell is claiming the title of the most haunted building in Milton Keynes – and has come up with video proof of the ghostly goings-on.

No 38 Vintage Emporium is described as a treasure trove in the town’s High Street, selling an eclectic mix of vintage items, antiques, handmade goods, curios and collectables from more than 50 traders under one roof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But among the curios seem to be some resident ghosts – luckily of the friendly kind.

The video shows some ghostly goings-on in this historic Newport Pagnell shop

For years customers and staff alike have witnessed strange happenings such as cards and ornaments flying off shelves for no reason, heavy goods being moved and strange sounds coming from the upstairs sales floor of the shop.

But recent footage from the CCTV cameras, captured when the shop was closed one evening this month, has now left them in no doubt that the place is haunted.

"I went to open up in the morning and there was a really strange atmosphere...It was almost electric and it gave me goosebumps,” said a spokesman for the store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I decided to check the CCTV footage to see if anything had happened while we weren’t there. There’d been so many strange, unexplained things happening with items being moved and falling over, so I wondered if we’d had intruders.”

No 38 Vintage Emporium was built in the early 1600s in Newport Pagnell High Street

The video showed there had indeed been an intruder – seemingly of the ghostly kind.

"We had a collectable Hulk Hogan figure upstairs. It was quite heavy and stable enough not to fall on its own,” said the spokesman.

"The CCTV shows the figure being thrown over and nearby trays that were for sale fying around it. If you look closely, you can see a small shadowy figure on the screen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t be confused by the large white figure to the left. That may look ghostly, but it's actually a mannequin.

Items frequently appear to jump off the shelves at No 38 Vintage Emporium in Newport Pagnell

The footage is the first concrete proof after a long saga of strange happenings at the Grade II listed building, which was built in the early 1600s as a pub called The King and Queen.

Fragile ornaments have been seen “jumping off” shelves, landing on the floor but not breaking, heavy items have shifted position on their own, and customers have reported a feeling of being pulled back by a mystery force.

Dogs are allowed in the store but there’s been many examples of them getting spooked and refusing to enter certain areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And when staff leave the empty premises at night, the security alarm often displays the message: ‘Intruder in the back room’.

The shop sells an eclectic mixture of curios, collectables, vintage goods and handmade items

"Weird things and strange noises are always happening here, particularly on the first floor. Paranormal hunters have asked if they can investigate but we don’t want to scare our ghosts away or upset them. They seem friendly and they seem to like living here,” said the spokesman.

Newport Pagnell has a reputation as being one of the most haunted towns in Britain. Its ghosts are said to include a mysterious monk, spotted in the popular Kings Arms pub, a whispering child and a woman who burned to death.