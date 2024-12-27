Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing their investigation into a Christmas Day double murder which has shocked communities across Milton Keynes.

At just after 6.30pm on December 25 police were called to a block of apartments on Santa Cruz Avenue, in the Newton Leys area of Bletchley, following reports of a stabbing.

Two women, aged 38 and 24, died at the scene, while a teenage boy and a man in his late 20s were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A dog was also hurt in the incident and, after being taken to the vets, died from the injuries it sustained.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the shocking incident on Christmas Day. Photo: Oren Douek.

A 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Milton Keynes City Council leader Pete Marland posted on X that the incident was "an awful act of violence and a huge shock to the local community" adding "my deepest sympathy goes to all the family and friends who have to deal with this unspeakable and tragic loss of life."

Floral tributes were left close to a police cordon at the scene, while the BBC reported that St Joseph’s Church in Bletchley plans to open its school hall between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday December 29 to allow people to have a moment of quiet contemplation or prayer, light a candle, or have a cup of tea and a chat, following the incident.

Speaking yesterday Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a double murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public.

Milton Keynes Council leader Pete Marland described the incident as "an awful act of violence". Photo: Oren Douek.

“However, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.

“Anyone with information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43240622935.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”