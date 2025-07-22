Hilarious TikTok videos from staff at a city Waitrose store are going down a storm on social media – and earning them the title of the happiest supermarket in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented crew at Waitrose at Oakgrove spend their spare time singing, dancing and re-enacting hit songs and shows for the camera – much to the delight of customers.

Everyone from the security staff to the trolley collectors have their turn and their antics have generated thousands of likes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the videos on the Waitrose_oakgrove official TikTok page here.

Staff at Waitrose on Oakgrove show off their talented and fun side on their TikTok page

So far the page has 545 followers and is growing weekly.

One customer said: “Waitrose have the nicest staff... they are doing their best to stay relevant and “human” to not be replaced by more self checkouts and automated robots."

Another wrote on social media: The Waitrose staff are probably the most helpful and committed staff in any supermarket in MK. I went there on Saturday and they are all lovely. I’m glad to have ‘normal’ not Karen people around. Makes for a better day, I say.”

A spokesperson for Waitrose head office told the Citizen: “We're really proud of the working environment our team has created - making plenty of time for fun while ensuring our customers receive brilliant customer service. “We love to see our branch Partners getting creative and hopping on trends to show off our amazing selection of products and new launches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you think Oakgrove’s Waitrose is the most fun supermarket in MK?

We’re challenge other stores to come prove they are as funny and entertaining. We’d love to see them! Send them us the links via email.