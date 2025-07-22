WATCH: Is this the happiest and most fun supermarket in Milton Keynes? Just look at what the staff get up to on TikTok

By Sally Murrer and Damien Lucas
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:02 BST
Hilarious TikTok videos from staff at a city Waitrose store are going down a storm on social media – and earning them the title of the happiest supermarket in Milton Keynes.

The talented crew at Waitrose at Oakgrove spend their spare time singing, dancing and re-enacting hit songs and shows for the camera – much to the delight of customers.

Everyone from the security staff to the trolley collectors have their turn and their antics have generated thousands of likes.

You can watch the videos on the Waitrose_oakgrove official TikTok page here.

Staff at Waitrose on Oakgrove show off their talented and fun side on their TikTok pageplaceholder image
Staff at Waitrose on Oakgrove show off their talented and fun side on their TikTok page

So far the page has 545 followers and is growing weekly.

One customer said: “Waitrose have the nicest staff... they are doing their best to stay relevant and “human” to not be replaced by more self checkouts and automated robots."

Another wrote on social media: The Waitrose staff are probably the most helpful and committed staff in any supermarket in MK. I went there on Saturday and they are all lovely. I’m glad to have ‘normal’ not Karen people around. Makes for a better day, I say.”

A spokesperson for Waitrose head office told the Citizen: “We're really proud of the working environment our team has created - making plenty of time for fun while ensuring our customers receive brilliant customer service. “We love to see our branch Partners getting creative and hopping on trends to show off our amazing selection of products and new launches.”

Do you think Oakgrove’s Waitrose is the most fun supermarket in MK?

We’re challenge other stores to come prove they are as funny and entertaining. We’d love to see them! Send them us the links via email.

