Watch: Masked men use telehandler to rip ATM from Milton Keynes store
Police are appealing for information after a gang of masked men targeted the Sainsbury’s Local store in Brooklands Square at 12.50am on Sunday October 26.
Photos and video show a yellow telehandler being driven at the shop to steal the ATM.
Once the ATM is stolen it is then lowered via a crane into the back of a white pickup which then drives off. The telehandler was left abandoned outside the shop.
Karolina Oswiecimska, who filmed the ram raid, said: "My daughter heard cars and after a minute, she heard something like a chainsaw. When she looked, they were already ripping out the ATM. She called me and I started recording. My partner called the police.
"Everything was going so fast. They were there maybe for five to seven minutes."
A scene watch was put in place and the police presence in the area was increased in response to the incident.
Anyone with information, CCTV or video of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 43250546164.