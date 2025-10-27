Watch: Masked men use telehandler to rip ATM from Milton Keynes store

This is the moment a convenience store in Milton Keynes was ram raided as thieves stole an ATM machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a gang of masked men targeted the Sainsbury’s Local store in Brooklands Square at 12.50am on Sunday October 26.

Photos and video show a yellow telehandler being driven at the shop to steal the ATM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the ATM is stolen it is then lowered via a crane into the back of a white pickup which then drives off. The telehandler was left abandoned outside the shop.

Video grab of the shocking moment a telehandler was used to rip a cash machine from a Sainsbury's. Picture: Karolina Oswiecimska / SWNS

Karolina Oswiecimska, who filmed the ram raid, said: "My daughter heard cars and after a minute, she heard something like a chainsaw. When she looked, they were already ripping out the ATM. She called me and I started recording. My partner called the police.

"Everything was going so fast. They were there maybe for five to seven minutes."

A scene watch was put in place and the police presence in the area was increased in response to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information, CCTV or video of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 43250546164.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.