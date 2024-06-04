Watch: Milton Keynes man flies to Turkey to eat dinner - all for less than the cost of a steak at UK restaurant
Social media content creator Callum Ryan, 23, saw that the cheapest steak on offer at Salt Bae's UK restaurant was a thinly sliced wagyu striploin for £95.He wondered if he could get it cheaper at the original restaurant in the same chain, based in Istanbul, Turkey.
He booked a flight from Luton Airport, London, to Istanbul, Turkey with Wizz Air - costing him £17.99.
Once he landed in Istanbul, Callum went to Salt Bae's Nsr-Et Steakhouse and ordered a New York steak, fries, chill sauce, coca cola and a dessert for £57.95.
In total, he spent £75.93 which is £19.07 cheaper than the price of a steak in Salt Bae's UK restaurant.He said: "The food was unreal, it was the best steak I have ever had. I will definitely be going back, the steak itself was worth it alone."I think I would rather take the trip to Istanbul if the food there is as good as the London restaurant to get a weekend out of it."I would be rushing to his UK restaurant in a hurry."
Salt Bea, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, is a Turkish butcher, chef and restaurateur, whose technique with meat became an internet sensation a few years ago.
He founded Nusr-Et, a chain of luxury steak houses, in 2017 and now has branches in Turkey, the UK, Greece, the United States, , the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
In May, Callum flew to Portugal and bought peri peri chicken all for less than £15 - cheaper than the cost of his usual Nando's order. He also flew to Spain for a three day holiday for less than £100 all in.
And last year he proved it was possible to fly 4,500 miles to Dubai for less than the price of a tank of fuel for his car. He hopped on a Wizz Air flight from Luton to Sofia in Bulgaria for just £21.99, before flying to Abu Dhabi with the same airline for £35.16.