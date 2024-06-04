Watch: Milton Keynes man flies to Turkey to eat dinner - all for less than the cost of a steak at UK restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stunt-loving MK man has proved it is cheaper for pay for a flight to Turkey to eat dinner than it is to buy a steak at a posh UK restaurant.

Social media content creator Callum Ryan, 23, saw that the cheapest steak on offer at Salt Bae's UK restaurant was a thinly sliced wagyu striploin for £95.He wondered if he could get it cheaper at the original restaurant in the same chain, based in Istanbul, Turkey.

He booked a flight from Luton Airport, London, to Istanbul, Turkey with Wizz Air - costing him £17.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once he landed in Istanbul, Callum went to Salt Bae's Nsr-Et Steakhouse and ordered a New York steak, fries, chill sauce, coca cola and a dessert for £57.95.

Callum Ryan at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Turkey

In total, he spent £75.93 which is £19.07 cheaper than the price of a steak in Salt Bae's UK restaurant.He said: "The food was unreal, it was the best steak I have ever had. I will definitely be going back, the steak itself was worth it alone."I think I would rather take the trip to Istanbul if the food there is as good as the London restaurant to get a weekend out of it."I would be rushing to his UK restaurant in a hurry."

Salt Bea, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, is a Turkish butcher, chef and restaurateur, whose technique with meat became an internet sensation a few years ago.

He founded Nusr-Et, a chain of luxury steak houses, in 2017 and now has branches in Turkey, the UK, Greece, the United States, , the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Callum flew to Portugal and bought peri peri chicken all for less than £15 - cheaper than the cost of his usual Nando's order. He also flew to Spain for a three day holiday for less than £100 all in.