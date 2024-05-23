WATCH: Milton Keynes man turns Henry Hoover into mini motorbike that he rides around the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wacky dad has found a way to turn much-loved Henry Hoovers into mini ride-on motorbikes capable of up to 28 miles an hour.

Systems engineer Allan rides his prototype machine proudly around the city, causing quite a stir with passers-by.

Now instead of sucking up dust it leaves people for dust around the streets of MK.

Made largely with “recycled junk” and fitted with a 2 stroke 50cc engine, its videos have already gone viral on social media with more than a million viewers on TikTok.

Now instead of sucking up dust it leaves people for dust around the streets of MK. Photo: Supplied

Allan’s offbeat idea began last year when he and fellow members of Milton Keynes Maker Space, a subgroup of Men in Sheds MK, were speculating on what to bring along to a forthcoming national gathering of inventors.

"I'm not sure who came up with motorised Henry Hoovers but it was an instant win of an idea... my brain immediately leapt to ‘put and engine in it’,” he said.

"One of our members managed to secure around six broken Henry hoovers and when they arrived I realised that not only would a 50cc pocket bike engine fit but it could be rideable.

"The work began in earnest by stripping down the Henry to just the outer shell and cutting away most of the bottom and internal support structure to take measurements. I knew it would be a tight fit but on paper it all worked out, so I began creating a frame from steel angle to mount the engine, steering and drivetrain."

Allan Gallop rides his motorised Henry Hoover proudly around Milton Keynes

Most of the work was completed at the Maker Space/Men In Sheds Kiln Farm workshop, where there are welding facilities and a sizable metal shop.

"The biggest struggle with the build was the rear axle. It’s 10mm diameter as that was the only size I could find pillow blocks in that also fitted the frame. Nothing off the shelf uses 10mm,” said Allan, who is 35 and lives on Fullers Slade.

“I was very fortunate that the shed had recently received a large lathe and milling machine as a donation and a fellow member was a retired machine shop teacher, so between us we managed to design and fabricate custom flanges and hubs to hold bolt the wheels, sprocket and brakes to with a high level of precision."

The prototype, known affectionately known as Henry Hoofer, was completed early this year. It is still a work in progress and the next job is to design a seat.

The prototype ride-on Henry Hoover

"Almost all the parts are recycled junk, with the exception being the braking system and tyres,” said Allan.

"The top speed is currently unknown as no-one has been brave enough to find out yet. In theory it should be around 28mph - but unfortunately he still handles corners as poorly as he did as a hoover!”

Allan uploaded a video to TikTok of him riding the machine. “Well, it’s funny, isn’t it? I expected people to say ‘Look at this nutter riding a Henry Hoover’.

"But before I knew it the video had hit a million views! Suddenly I find people talking about it.