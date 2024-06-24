Watch: Milton Keynes sibling band rub shoulders with pop sensation Sam Ryder as they impress with new track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The World’s Youngest Asperger’s’ band’ from Milton Keynes has released a new song reflecting their dreams of a peaceful nation ahead of the general election.

Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert formed The Stencil Pencils during the 2020 lockdown as a homework project in the living room of their Wavendon home.

And the band – who changed their name earlier this year to The Childish! – have released their latest track ‘dReamin’ which samples American singer-songwriter Paul Simon's 'You Can Call Me Al'. The writing reflects the experience of the trio - who are aged 16, 14 and 10 respectively – as youngsters in the UK amid political upheaval, as well as about dreaming of peace across the world as war continues to rage.

Reflecting on the upcoming election the band said they did not necessarily support a particular party but they would like those in power to take action to help restore peace across the nation.

The Childish! members Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert.

They said: “we just want whoever wants the vote and love of the younger generation, to actually do what they say they're going to do and, in the words of Michael Jackson, ‘heal the world, make it a better place’.

The band, who the Citizen has followed closely since they wrote their first song ‘Covid-19’, made headlines after they appeared on ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent, having being scouted during their participation in ‘Autism’s Got Talent’ run by autism awareness charity Anna Kennedy Online.

Kale, who has been diagnosed with autism, has been hailed an inspiration to the charity, leading to the trio’s moniker as ‘The World’s Youngest Asperger’s Band’. They have since gained a local following as well as support from public figures including Chris Packham, Boris Johnson, the royals and music celebs including Simon Cowell, Rag n Bone Man, Ella Henderson and MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman among others.

Most recently the band caught the eye of the BBC for the Junior Eurovision to be held in November. The siblings impressed with their latest track D’reamin, which was picked up across a number of local stations, after they performed at family-friendly music event Camp Bestival. The latter also saw Kale briefly duet with former Eurovision contestant Sam Ryder.