WATCH: Stormzy urged to support young Milton Keynes sibling band with this anti-knife crime rap

Famous rapper Stormzy could be on board to help three musical city siblings launch a huge anti-knife crime campaign via a rap song.

The Childish, formerly known as the Stencil Pencils, was formed during Covid lockdown by Kale Harris-Herbert with his brother Johnson and sister Indiana.

The trio, now aged 15, 16 and 12 respectively, quickly shot to fame with their song called Quarantine/Covid19 then went on to record more singles, including one called MK City, Young and in Love.

But over the years, the siblings have concentrated upon more serious messages – and are particularly passionate about doing their bit to reduce knife crime.

Stormzy's team has praised the siblings' talent

Indie felt so strongly about it that she even wrote to King Charles, earning in response a letter of praise for her determination.

The siblings have now recorded a special rap single called ‘This Has To Stop!’ and plan to combine it with a campaign through Change.org.

They have been working with Luton based Hiphoppa Si Philli who is behind a campaign asking the council to install Bleed Cabinets in areas where street crime and loss of life through blood loss are extreme. And the siblings plan to urge every council in the UK to do the same.

Meanwhile they have contacted the team of famous rapper Stormzy to ask if he will support their song and their campaign.

The Childish - Kale, Johnson and Indi

Already they have had a reply, praising their “powerful track” and promising to pass their message to Stormzy.

The message states: “I want to commend you again for your continued work and wish you and the young people every success as you push forward with this vital campaign.”

Indianna said: "We're desperately pleading with all councils to install bleeding cabinets in areas we believe lives could be lost through the loss of blood, by stabbings, gunshots, gang /turf warfare and violence in general.”

Her brother Johnson said: “We started our group during Covid, asking questions of the PM Boris Johnson and education tsar Sir Kevan Collins about what was actually going on, with Kale standing up for autistic kids because of their loss of learning and campaigning for the summer schools the UK had.

"Now we're urgently trying to say to kids our age to stop all the street gang turf wars as too many deaths with young people are happening.

"This Has To Stop! is a rap written with a teenager in prison for knife crime and what he'd say to the government and police about stopping all the devastating murders.

The track is being produced by an independent record label Proper Decent Choons run by DJ Baron, who has discovered superstars such as DJ Luck & MC Neat, Wiley, The Architects and Sia.

Already the youngsters’ efforts have come to the attention of Trevor Horn, the producer behind the Live Aid single 'Do they know it's Christmas'.

He said: "It's so cool that these young kids are helping their generation, here and now.. That's what music is about.”

Nationally, 57 young people aged under 25 were murdered with a knife or sharp object in the past 12 months. 17 of them were under the age of 16.