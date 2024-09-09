WATCH: The moment police arrest 11 people at Milton Keynes Coachway for immigration offences

Police arrested 11 people at Milton Keynes Coachway on Saturday suspected of being illegal immigrants. (7/9)

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon after police stopped a lorry parked containing a number of people. (7/9)

An looker who witnessed what happened, told the Citizen: “I was at the coachway and all of a sudden heard a lot of commotion and banging. It was difficult to see what it was but then a Police car arrived and stopped near an articulated lorry parked over on the grass.

“I could then hear even more banging and was thinking had a wheel come off or something – but thought surely not.

“At that point more police cars suddenly arrived with police officers getting out and running to the back of the lorry. It was opened up and these people, who I assume were illegal immigrants, got out. There was quite a large number, around 11 or maybe more, and the group were a mix of male and females. They were all laughing, joking and smiling as they stood there.

“Police then took them around to the back of the coachway so don’t now what happened after that.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police officers attended Milton Keynes Coachway at about 5pm on Saturday afternoon where a vehicle was stopped.

"It was found to contain a number of people. Officers arrested a total of 11 people for immigration offences. They are currently in police custody while we continue our investigation into this incident.”