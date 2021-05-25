Watch the Red Arrows, Canadian Snowbirds and F4 Phantom perform stunts from your living room in Milton Keynes this Saturday

Aviators from around the world are coming together in support of disabled flying to take part in Aerobility’s Armchair Airshow 2021 on Saturday afternoon.

The impressive line-up will include The Red Arrows, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s display team, The Snowbirds, Rich Goodwin’s Jet Pitts, The Memphis Belle and the Spitfires from Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar.

There will even be exclusive access to the workshop building the world’s fastest electric aircraft.

The Red Arrows

The show, which starts at 2pm, will also deliver exclusive interviews and aircraft tours from the Imperial War Museum Duxford as well as a brand-new footage from the RAF’s Typhoon Display Team.

Guests joining the show to share their insight and experience of the world of aviation include three-time US National Aerobatic Champion, Patty Wagstaff, land-speed record holder and F4 Phantom pilot, Andy Green and Jessica Cox, the world’s first armless pilot.

Mike Miller-Smith, CEO at Aerobility, said: “The Armchair Airshow is once again bringing live aviation direct to livings rooms everywhere, whilst at the same time changing lives by raising funds to ensure anyone with any disability can learn to fly. We are humbled by the support of the aviation community and cannot wait to share the event on Saturday.”