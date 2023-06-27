Watch time lapse video of Triceratops dinosaur getting new lease of life in Milton Keynes

A time-lapse video has been released of the famous MK dinosaur getting a brand new lease of life.

The giant 8.7m long Triceratops was created out of wire mesh and concrete in 1979 by truck driver and artist Bill Billings and rapidly became a landmark for the new city.

It stands in a field at the entrance to Peartree Bridge but over the years it became dilapidated and in need of restoration.

Earlier this year, The Parks Trust launched a competition to find a local designer who could create a new ‘skin’ for the sculpture. A design by a five-year-old girl, Freya Bundy, caught the eye of the judges due to its bright colours and floral features.

Flora was declared the winner and art technicians Aaron Head and Emma Wilde set about brining her design to life.

This week The Parks Trust released the video to demonstrate the transformation.

The Triceratops is one of the many pieces of public art in MK that are cared for by the Trust. They are also custodians of the city’s famous concrete cows, which can be seen in a field at Bancroft.

There are actually two herds of Concrete Cows. The original set, created by artist Liz Leyh in 1978, were made of metal base armatures and chicken wire used stuffed with newspaper. These were quite delicate and are now safely housed at MK Museum in Woiverton.