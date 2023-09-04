Watch video of newly improved grid road that's just re-opened in Milton Keynes

A stretch of grid road in Milton Keynes has been re-opened to traffic after extenive works to improve its safety.

The V2 Tattenhoe Street between Grange Farm and Hazeley School now boasts a signalised pedestrian crossing, redway and safety fencing in the central reservation.

The road is often used by pupils heading to and from Hazeley Academy and the changes allow for safer crossing in the area, says Milton Keynes City Council.

But some people re already wondering why an underpass was not included to make the road even safer.