Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Wavendon who ran this year’s London Marathon in memory of her late grandfather, has described it as the "toughest challenge she has ever faced."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Rodwell Chance, 23, took part in this year’s edition of the iconic race on Sunday April 27 in memory of her grandfather Colin Rodwell, who died from myxoid liposarcoma in 2024 at the age of 85.

Myxoid liposarcoma is a rare, slow-growing cancer that originates in fat cells, often found in the limbs, and affects one in 72 people in England every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly completed the course in a time of five hours and 44 minutes, raising £3,000 for the charity Sarcoma UK, despite tearing her medial collateral ligament (MCL) a month ago.

Holly Rodwell Chance after completing the London Marathon

Reflecting on the experience Holly said: “Running the marathon after tearing my MCL a month ago was the toughest challenge I’ve ever faced.

“The heat was brutal, the pain was real, but giving up was never an option as running this race for my grandpa meant everything to me.

“The atmosphere was electric - the race felt like a victory lap for all the hard work it takes to even make it to the start line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge mental and physical battle, and one I’ll never forget.

Holly Rodwell Chance with her supporters after completing the London Marathon

“I’ll definitely be back for redemption (and with a fully functional knee!). Despite the tears and the tough moments, it’s a day I’ll cherish forever.”

Colin was first diagnosed with myxoid liposarcoma in his thigh in 2015, before undergoing radiotherapy and surgery.

In 2020, scans showed multiple inoperable tumours, with Colin starting radiotherapy, before losing the battle with the disease last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin was a former chartered electrical engineer and a founding member of Milton Keynes Rotary Club.

"Grandpa was such an inspiration to me," said Holly, who remembered his final words of encouragement: "If you have learnt anything from me in life, it's the power of positivity and never giving up."

“He was a quick-witted, kind and generous man," she recalled.

"We called him ‘King Rodwell’.

"He was genuinely interested in everyone he met and had a natural thirst for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was so active - you wouldn’t have thought he had cancer.

“He refused to let cancer dictate his life's course.

“Grandpa was such an inspiration to me and reminded me at every hurdle to never give up, although my hurdles were no comparison to the ongoing fight he was going through.”

Sarcoma UK is a national charity that funds research, offers support for individuals affected by sarcoma cancer and campaigns for better treatments.

It is the only cancer charity in the country that focuses on all types of sarcoma.