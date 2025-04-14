Wavendon woman taking on London Marathon in memory of grandfather who died of rare cancer
Myxoid liposarcoma is a rare, slow-growing cancer that originates in fat cells, often found in the limbs, and affects one in 72 people in England every year.
In Colin’s case, he was first diagnosed with the condition in his thigh in 2015, before undergoing radiotherapy and surgery.
In 2020, scans showed multiple inoperable tumours, with Colin starting radiotherapy, before losing the battle with the disease last year.
Colin was a former chartered electrical engineer and a founding member of Milton Keynes Rotary Club.
"Grandpa was such an inspiration to me," said Holly, who remembered his final words of encouragement: "If you have learnt anything from me in life, it's the power of positivity and never giving up."
“He was a quick-witted, kind and generous man," she recalled.
"We called him ‘King Rodwell’.
"He was genuinely interested in everyone he met and had a natural thirst for life.
"Colin loved his golf, bowls, exploring new places, and taking his grandchildren on laps around the lawn on the mower.
“He was so active - you wouldn’t have thought he had cancer.
“He refused to let cancer dictate his life's course.
“Grandpa was such an inspiration to me and reminded me at every hurdle to never give up, although my hurdles were no comparison to the ongoing fight he was going through.”
Holly is running the marathon in aid of bone and soft tissue cancer charity Sarcoma UK, and has been training in the Far East, while she has been working in Japan during the ski season.
Holly is hoping to raise £2,400 in aid of Sarcoma UK, and at the time of writing has raised just over £2,000.
She added: “I used to hate running, but I am driven to run in Grandpa’s honour, carry forward his legacy, and ensure his spirit lives on through my strides.”
The London Marathon takes place on Sunday April 27 and you can donate to Holly by visiting her Just Giving page.