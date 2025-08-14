The city-based World Vision charity is preparing to axe jobs due to ‘hugely difficult financial challenges’, the MK Citizen can reveal.

The humanitarian charity works in almost 100 countries, tackling poverty, particularly for children and providing aid and sustainable development.

But now, due to substantial reductions in UK Official Development Assistance funding, it is being forced to re-structure and cut its own staffing budget.

A World Vision spokesperson said this week: “Consultations are taking place with our staff on how we plan to streamline internal structures to implement the necessary cost savings and ensure a greater focus on fundraising and investment for the vital work we deliver. We deeply regret that a number of roles will be impacted by these changes.

World Vision's HQ in Milton Keynes. Photo: Google Maps Street View

"This re-structuring will include the removal of existing roles and the introduction of new roles combining skills and expertise.”

Last year the charity hired professional services company Accenture to review its structure, spending a large sum of money for the service.

But staff whistleblowers have claimed the charity bosses shunned Accenture’s advice and launched their own cost-cutting plan called FY25 instead.

"Accenture’s recommendations included cutting support functions, specifically the CEO’s office, and reducing senior management layers to free up resources for frontline and income-generating work,” one whistleblower claimed.

"However, the current FY25 restructure plans will expand the CEO’s office, create a new Chief Operating Officer role, a Special Assistant to the CEO, and additional dotted-line teams reporting into the CEO,” they added.

The plans also add other senior posts across fundraising and management – but makes “large cuts” to programme and fund raising delivery, many of which are front facing, said the whistleblower.

"This appears to be a case of paying double for external consultancy and then ignoring key recommendations, while implementing changes that increase leadership overheads at the expense of frontline delivery,” they added.

"World Vision UK has launched a new internally-led restructure that reverses or ignores several of the consultant’s key recommendations. This raises questions about governance, value-for-money, and organisational strategy at WV.”

The Citizen put the concerns to World Vision and a spokesperson said: “World Vision UK remains unwaveringly committed to continue delivering our commitments to the world’s most vulnerable children and we are currently working on plans to ensure that this continues.

“Our plans to restructure are because of the hugely difficult financial challenges facing the International Development sector introduced by reductions in UK Official Development Assistance funding this year, which are the biggest cuts we have seen in many years.

“The significant reduction in aid funding has affected many agencies in our sector, in the UK and around the world, and we are not exempt.

“The challenge for World Vision and others is to manage the current re-structuring in a way which leaves us in the best shape to face the future in our fast-changing development and relief environment.”

The spokesperson said World Vision staff were being kept fully informed during the rec-structuring process, which is due to be completed by September 30.

"All staff members have access to a range of formal and informal support mechanisms and networks. All staff have been invited to open Q&A sessions with senior leadership, including the CEO, where they can voice their concerns and receive updates. Additionally, all staff have been offered support from counselling services, faith-based support, and transition advice and guidance,” they said.

They added: “In 2024, World Vision UK went through a thorough review of cost savings to maintain efficiencies and those were implemented successfully. This was a separate process prior to the decision, this year, by UK government to cut costs to Foreign Aid budgets which have left the sector with new challenges to face.

The charity’s CEO Fola Komolafe MBE DL, said: “I am deeply saddened by the impact that this re-structuring is having on valued colleagues. In these exceptionally challenging times for the international development sector, World Vision UK remains committed and motivated by our goal to maintain and increase our outreach to help the millions of vulnerable children across the world facing hunger, poverty, threats to safety, and in need of urgent help in emergencies.”