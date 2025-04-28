Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes City Council is seeking the public’s views on its new strategy to ensure long-term financial stability, after the authority admitted it "cannot carry on like this for much longer."

Entitled Changing Because We Have To, the city council has published a draft version of its corporate sustainability strategy for 2026-2029.

The public have until May 14 to comment on and suggest changes to the strategy, before its planned adoption in June.

In the 14-page document, the city council estimates it has a £32 million budget gap opening up over the next three years.

In December 2025, the council is expecting a three-year financial settlement from the Government, which it says will give it greater financial certainty and an opportunity to make changes to ensure its finances are as sustainable as possible.

In the strategy the council says: “Here in Milton Keynes, we’ve done our very best to keep providing the services local people care about most, from weekly bin collections to keeping libraries and family centres open, but many other services have had to stop or change.

“Although we have many dedicated and hard-working colleagues, many of our teams are smaller than they have ever been, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to meet the expectations of a city of 300,000 people.”

In the strategy the city council has set out three must-dos - to become a highly productive organisation, to use evidence to improve service impact and to only do things themselves when it makes sense.

As part of its plan to become a highly productive organisation, the council says it intends to simplify its organisational structure and streamline operations, including using technology to lower its running costs.

As part of its plan to use evidence to improve service impact, the council says it intends to consistently use test and learn methodology when developing new ways of working, and to place a stronger focus on prevention and early action.

Finally, as part of its plan to only do things itself when it makes sense, the council says it intends to use more co-designed, jointly run and co-funded services working with other public bodies and to provide greater co-production and co-operation with town and parish councils and neighbouring unitary councils.

Feedback on the strategy can be emailed to [email protected].

