'We have ample fuel stocks' in Milton Keynes insists MP Ben Everitt

Milton Keynes MP Ben Everitt has spoken out about the massive demand for fuel caused by panic buying.

And he has stated categorically: "We have ample fuel stocks".

He also said the fuel industry expects the demand to "return to normal" in the coming days.

This was the queue for fuel at the Shell garage on Stacey Bushes on Sunday. Photo: Kieron Theed

Ben said: "The unprecedented demand for fuel in recent days, following media reports, has caused shortages at forecourts so the government is taking precautionary steps. This includes putting military drivers on standby."

He added: "There are shortages in HGV drivers including 400,000 across Europe and around 60,000 in the UK. There are huge backlogs in HGV driver tests due to the pandemic.

"We are acting by extending ADR licences, improving HGV apprenticeships, providing MOD examiners, offering 5,000 short-term visas and reducing bureaucracy."

The government said today that pressure on the fuel supply chain was easing as people return to their regular buying habits.

British Army tanker drivers are today on standby to to deliver to forecourts which have run dry because of panic buying.

The Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) request was issued by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday.

Mr Kwarteng said: "While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it’s right that we take this sensible, precautionary step.

"The UK continues to have strong supplies of fuel, however we are aware of supply chain issues at fuel station forecourts and are taking steps to ease these as a matter of priority.