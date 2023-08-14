'We have the most forgotten children's play area in Milton Keynes' say disgruntled residents

Residents in Newport Pagnell have spoken out about their ‘forgotten’ play area and labelled it a disgrace.

The play area is on Wordsworth Avenue, near Portfields School and its equipment has not been maintained or replaced for 30 years, say local people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s very run down. The roundabout has been removed and left with just a pole sticking up. Swings have been removed and the football goals have subsided,” said one.

The rundown play area is on Newport Pagnell's Wordsworth Avenue

"All the other parks have been modified or had equipment replaced. This is a disgrace - and people wonder why kids cause trouble when they don't have places to play,” he added.

“I have reported this to the Newport council, who said it's Milton Keynes Council’s responsibility. I have contacted Milton Keynes Council ,who said it's the developers.

"Basically it's a forgotten park, which is in disarray. And no-one is taking responsibility.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents say it is the only park in the whole of Newport Pagnell which has not been refurbished.

Nothing in this neglected MK play area has been maintained for 30 years

The Citizen is awaiting comment from MK City Council about any plans they have for it. But in the meantime, Newport Pagnell Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Carr explained the problem.

She said: “This is sadly private land in the north ward. It's owned by the developers who went bankrupt many moons ago.