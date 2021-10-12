'We need more accessible public toilets in Milton Keynes' say councillors

Ruling Progressive Alliance councillors are pushing for more Changing Places Toilets for disabled people in Milton Keynes.

The toilets have have extra space, a larger sink, equipment such as a bench of hoist and sometimes even a shower.

The Labour and Lib Dem Alliance will be bringing a motion to Full Council to ask whether more Changing Place Toilets can be incorporated on property owned by the council.

An example of a Changing Places Toilet

They say more than 250,000 people in the UK need the specialised facility..

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for tackling inequalities and child poverty, will move the motion titled 'We want Milton Keynes to be an accessible city, and Changing Places Toilets are central to this ambition.'

She said: “Our residents and visitors with disabilities shouldn’t have to use the floor of toilets, or avoid going out for the day just because they can’t find suitable space for their needs.”

The motion is also requesting MK council to encourage retailers and leisure outlets to incorporate Changing Places Toilets.