A popular steak restaurant located within the Xscape building in Milton Keynes has closed with immediate effect.

Kobe Steakhouse told customers in a social media post it was closing its Milton Keynes restaurant to begin the process of relocating and refurbishing.

The restaurant posted on the Facebook page of its Milton Keynes restaurant: "To our valued customers, we want to inform you that our restaurant will be closing with immediate effect as we begin the exciting process of relocating and refurbishing.

"This decision wasn’t made lightly, but it marks the beginning of a new chapter for us.

"We are moving to a new location that will allow us to better serve you, with a fresh new look, updated facilities, and the same commitment to quality and hospitality you’ve come to know and love.

"We understand this may come as a surprise, and we’re truly grateful for your support over the years.

"While we’ll miss seeing you for now, we’re working hard behind the scenes and can’t wait to welcome you back once our new home is ready.

"Stay tuned to our social media and website for updates on our progress and reopening date.

"Thank you for being part of our journey - we look forward to sharing the next exciting chapter with you soon."

Kobe’s Milton Keynes restaurant was one of only 11 across the UK that was certified to sell Japanese kobe and wagyu beef.

In November 2024 it was given a rating of one by the Food Standards Agency, which meant that major improvements were required.

After a follow-up inspection in February 2025, the restaurant’s rating was improved to five stars, meaning hygiene standards were deemed as very good.

Kobe Steakhouse’s restaurant in Cambridge is operating as usual, despite the news about its Milton Keynes premises.

The Citizen has contacted Kobe Steakhouse for an update.

