'We want a massive Universal Studios theme park on the doorstep of Milton Keynes' say council chiefs

City council chiefs have given the thumbs up to a giant Universal Studios theme park to be built near Milton Keynes.

The multi-million pound project will see a venue to rival Disney World in Florida built on 480 acres of land Kempston Hardwick and Stewartby, just 25 minutes away from MK.

It would create thousands of jobs for local people and be a world-famous tourist attraction.

The land has alrready been purchased by Universal Studio’s parent company Comcast Corporation, amid rumours that they had first considered - and dismissed – Milton Keynes itself as an ideal venue.

The new Universal Studios theme park would be just 25 minutes away from Milton Keynes

But local sources say the entertainment giants found the city too pricey. “Land around MK is too expensive for this sort of thing as it’s all optioned for warehousing and logistics – and that’s almost as expensive as housing land right now,” said one.

This week the leaders and chief executives of six local authorities, including Milton Keynes City Council, have collectively endorsed the theme park and resort project.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the region's leadership emphasised the “transformative potential” of the initiative.

Among the signatories were MK City Council leader Pete Marland and the council’s chief executive Michael Bracey.

The project will create 20,000 jobs during construction, with an additional 20,000 jobs generated directly and in the supply chain during the resort’s operation. This significant job creation underscores the tangible economic impact the potential project will have on the region. Additionally, the project’s scale will help set England’s South East Midlands as one of the foremost visitor destinations in Europe and the World.

Laura Church, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council, said: “We know the importance of this Universal project getting the green light. The potential theme park and resort serve as a major draw for tourists, attracting millions of annual visitors, with many projected to come from Europe and overseas. It will also help bolster the UK's profile as a leader in the creative industries, a must-see visitor destination and business investment hub, resulting in growth for the region.”

The finished park would be similar to the company’s massive venues in Hollywood, Beijing in China and Osaka in Japan.

Mayor Tom Wootton, elected Mayor of Bedford Borough, said: "Everywhere I go, whether it's a local business, a school, or just walking around town, residents are constantly expressing their support for this project. Universal's engagement efforts have shown the same level of enthusiasm."

“We are writing to the Prime Minister in the Government’s first few days in office as local leaders. We want to show our unwavering support and commitment to working with Universal Destinations & Experiences to maximise the benefits for local communities. This investment represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure transformational economic growth and development for the region.”

Universal will continue to share updates as the project progresses on their website here.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We recognise the tremendous excitement our theme parks and destinations bring, however, it is too early in the process to know the possibilities of featured attractions and experiences.”