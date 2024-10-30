We are searching for the best Halloween-themed content from our area whether it is pictures, stories, events or the best costumes and pumpkin carvings.

It’s the most terrifying time of the year and we want our readers to share their Halloween content with us.

Whether it’s pictures of your Halloween-decorated house or workplace, images and stories from events or parties or your best costumes and pumpkin carvings.

The spookiest time of the year is here.

Halloween pumpkin with ghoulish face. Photo: Shutterstock

So if you’ve been getting in to the Halloween spirit, then we want to know about it.

Gone are the days of contacting the local paper in the hope your story or pictures might get used.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via an online portal which means your stories go straight into our system and can be published much more quickly. The Your World portal is setup with community news at heart.

So share your Halloween stories, events and pictures and any future news you have with us via the portal.

It’s free and straightforward to use, so why not give it a whirl by sending over your Halloween content to us this week.

Simply follow the link and it will take you to the place to be to share your stories, picture and even videos with us on our easy-to-use platform, and see them featured on our trusted local newsbrands, both online and in print.

Just select your local title from the list when submitting and away you go.