'We will improve children's play parks all over Milton Keynes', vows council

An improvement programme has been launched for play areas in Milton Keynes

Play parks all over the city are being improved and refurbished as part of a £250,000 council programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes has 466 play areas, which works out to one play area for every 255 children - one of the highest levels in the country.

The council spent almost £2m in the last five years refreshing and expanding these facilties and now it’s launching a special new Play Area Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme of works will follow, including general fixes and refurbishment, deep cleaning, painting, and landscaping. Play areas in estates around CMK, Beanhill and Peartree Bridge will be among those receiving a transformation.

The council will be considering opportunities to upgrade play areas to make them accessible for more children.

It has also made it easier for everyone to find parks in Milton Keynes by refreshing the My Milton Keynes map, available on its website. The map now shows all play areas and equipment, with a tool to report issues such as damaged equipment.

Interim Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Akash Nayee, said: “This significant investment recognises just how important play parks are for the wellbeing of local families, and that’s why we’re investing extra funding to improve play areas in need of some TLC. We’re continuing to build new play areas across the city to make sure there’s accessible play space available as the city grows.”

Over the past year, the council has opened and revamped several play parks including the Whirly Pits in Olney and a King’s Coronation-themed play area in Crownhill.