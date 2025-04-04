Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wear a Hat Day lunch has raised funds for a Milton Keynes based charity that aims to find a cure for brain tumours.

Brain Tumour Research, based in the Shenley Wood area of the city, was founded in 2009 by Sue Farrington Smith, after her niece Alison Phelan died from the disease at the age of seven.

More than 30 people attended the lunch at Padbury Hill Farm, with guests invited to wear their finest headwear in aid of the charity.

The lunch was prepared by Milton Keynes based Red Pepper Catering, with guests including Member of Parliament for the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency Callum Anderson and Peter and Liz Realf, whose son Stephen, a Royal Air Force pilot, died of the condition in 2014.

A Wear a Hat Day lunch has raised funds for Milton Keynes based charity Brain Tumour Research

There was also a presentation from Simon Wilkinson from the Worshipful Company of Feltmakers, a London-based hat-making company.

Speaking about the event, Sue Farrington Smith, former chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, who retired from the post in 2023 said: “It’s a date in my calendar that I look forward to every year.

“Over the years, the event has grown, and the lunch is now a community of people, many of whom have their own brain tumour story.

“Others are there because they want to support the cause. The room is always full of hope in raising awareness and donations to be invested in research into brain tumours, which will lead to a cure for this devastating disease.

“I’m passionate about finding a cure for the disease that took away our beloved Ali, my sister’s little girl, and inspired by all those families I have met along the way and continue to meet.”

Brain Tumour Research is dedicated to finding a cure for all types of brain tumours through campaigning to increase the national investment in research to £35 million per year.

The charity is also currently fundraising to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the country.

Now in its 15th year, Wear a Hat Day takes place on the last Friday in March as the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

