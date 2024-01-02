Weather warning issued for Milton Keynes as strong winds and flooding expected
An amber weather warning has been issued for MK today (Tuesday) with strong winds and flooding in some areas expected.
The warning lasts until 8pm and comes as a result of Storm Henk.
Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life, warn Met Office experts. There could also be delays to travel.
Heavy rain is also predicted and there is already a flood warning in place for the Upper River Great Ouse in the city.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said: “Further wet and windy weather is forecast for the UK this week. Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England which is why we have issued this Amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.”
He added: “Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the southwest of England and Southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible. As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening.”
The weather is forecast to remain unsettled through this week with westerly Atlantic conditions in charge. The weekend and next week show early signs of higher pressure developing, which would settle the weather down but bring a spell of lower temperatures.