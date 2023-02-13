Weekly fresh air sessions to 'help toddlers' development' held in Milton Keynes park
The price is just £2 per child
The Parks Trust is advocating its outdoor nature play sessions as an ideal way to benefit toddlers’ development, creativity and even boost their immunity.
The pre-schooler sessions are called Tree Tots take place in a dedicated area of Howe Park Wood every Thursday at 10am throughout the winter or 10am and 11am throughout the summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They a range of seasonal activities designed just for under-5s.
A spokesman for The Parks Trust said: “You’ll get to join in all kinds of fun things that connect you and your little one with nature – from ‘cooking’ in mud kitchens, balancing on ropes and swinging in hammocks to playing with water, exploring the woods and collecting natural treasure.”
They added: “Tree Tots takes place in all weathers (unless it’s very extreme) because we believe that children should have the opportunity to experience the wild outdoors – whether that’s rain, wind, sun or snow.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sessions can be booked here.