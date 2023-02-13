Weekly fresh air sessions to 'help toddlers' development' held in Milton Keynes park

The Parks Trust is advocating its outdoor nature play sessions as an ideal way to benefit toddlers’ development, creativity and even boost their immunity.

The pre-schooler sessions are called Tree Tots take place in a dedicated area of Howe Park Wood every Thursday at 10am throughout the winter or 10am and 11am throughout the summer.

They a range of seasonal activities designed just for under-5s.

Toddlers love the Tree Tots sessions in MK

A spokesman for The Parks Trust said: “You’ll get to join in all kinds of fun things that connect you and your little one with nature – from ‘cooking’ in mud kitchens, balancing on ropes and swinging in hammocks to playing with water, exploring the woods and collecting natural treasure.”

They added: “Tree Tots takes place in all weathers (unless it’s very extreme) because we believe that children should have the opportunity to experience the wild outdoors – whether that’s rain, wind, sun or snow.”

