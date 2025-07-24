Weekly planning round-up - including bid to turn vacant warehouse into Milton Keynes' first Padel club

Here’s our weekly round-up of the most interesting planning application submitted to the council in MK – including one to build a large indoor Padel court and club.

The club would be the first of its kind in the city and designed to offer a modern and accessible competition level recreational space for the local community, the planning application states.

The proposed site is a vacant warehouse, formerly occupied by Arnold Laver TimberWorld in Roebuck Place on Knowhill, near to 360 Play.

It would include a café and bar area for users of the facility, a small retail area for padel-based equipment, and a new mezzanine floor plus amendments to the external parking arrangements.

The application is for change of use of the building from class B8 (warehouse/storage) to class E, which is a broad commercial, business and service category.

Meanwhile, other planning applications submitted this week include a bid from a private company, ACH ACH Healthcare, to change a residential house into a children’s home on the Brooklands estate.

Such applications from private companies are currently controversial with the Labour government and there have been several in Milton Keynes.

This one is at 22 Olympic Crescent and would house a minimum of two young people aged between seven to 18 years, with carers working on a rota basis over 24 hours.

Then, at Heelands, there is an application to continue using a residential address into an official House of Multiple Occupation (use Class C4).

The four-bedroom property is number 42 Gibsons Green.

Back at Brooklands, there are plans lodged to build a new roundabout for the city. The work, on land to the north of the Coachway on Newport Road, will also involve a new access spur into land to the north-east, resurfacing, and new and altered footpaths.

There’s also major roadworks proposed at the other side of the city, to the west of Far Bletchley. A consultation has been lodged to MK City Council by Buckinghamshire Council on their application to carry out infrastructure works for the large new Salden Park housing development just outside Bletchley.

They are seeking to build a spine road to improve access from Whaddon Way, on land south of the A421,plus associated drainage and landscape features.

Finally, on land north And west of Wavendon Business Park in Ortensia Drive, there is a planning application to cancel the currently approved convenience store and build four dwellings instead.

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Milton Keynes to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

You can view the full list on the Planning Portal here.